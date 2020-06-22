Andy and Jamie Murray are among the players taking part in 'Battle of the Brits' in London from 23-28 June

Jamie Murray admits there will be "extra eyes" on the 'Battle of the Brits' tournament he is organising this week after two players tested positive for Covid-19 at a Croatian competition.

Bulgarian world number 19 Grigor Dimitrov and Croatia's Borna Coric, just outside the top 30, were diagnosed with coronavirus at the Adria Tour.

Murray says plans are in place at the London event to protect the players.

"We keep reminding everyone to keep to the 2m social distancing," he said.

"All the systems are in place. There's social distancing, a one-way system.

"All the guys have been tested and will be tested every day. It's unfortunate what happened with the Adria Tour and we're doing all we can to limit that from happening here.

"There will be a few more eyes on us after what happened to the Adria Tour, but everyone has to be on top of their game when it comes to social distancing. We don't want anyone to get sick."

'Battle of the Brits' gets under way on Tuesday, featuring the top UK singles and doubles players, including the former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, who will play his first match since November on the opening day behind closed doors at the National Tennis Centre.

Jamie Murray, a seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion, said of the weekend's Adria Tour hosted by men's world number one Novak Djokovic: "Having gone through what we have in the UK for the past three months, to see big crowds looks and seems strange.

"We had a player meeting about it, to emphasise how important it is to continue to be safe and not let our guards down. The guys have been on top of it. There are extra eyes on us now."

While Britain's top players get much-need match practice at Roehampton, they will also be sending support to youngsters taking part in 'Scrap of the Scots' tournament this weekend.

The under-12 and under-15 players at the competition at the Bridge of Allan Sports Club and Cromlix Hotel have been "buddied up" with the professionals and will get a good luck message from them.

"It's so important that local kids are inspired by what the top players are doing," said coach Judy Murray. You never know, there could be another Grand Slam champion waiting in the wings."