At 28 in the world, Dan Evans is the highest ranked player at the tournament

British number one Dan Evans outclassed Cameron Norrie to reach the Battle of the Brits semi-finals.

Evans, 30, won 6-3 6-3 in a dominant display that underlined why he is the favourite at the charity event at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

Number two Kyle Edmund is already through after Wednesday's win over Andy Murray, who can advance if he beats James Ward later on Thursday.

Joe Salisbury and Jonny O'Mara are into the doubles semis as group winners.

The pair were 6-2 5-7 10-5 winners over Edmund and Ward, who also progressed to the last four at the behind-closed-doors tournament that has been organised by Jamie Murray and is raising money for NHS Charities Together.