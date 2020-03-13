Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Great Britain lost 3-1 to Slovakia in Bratislava in February

Great Britain's Fed Cup play-off tie in Mexico, which they must win to avoid relegation, has been rescheduled for February 2021.

The inaugural 12-team finals, which Great Britain missed out on when they lost to Slovakia in February, will take place in Budapest on 13-18 April 2021.

Both events were originally scheduled for April 2020.

If Great Britain beat Mexico they will get the chance to qualify for the next finals in 2022.

But if they lose they will be relegated to the Europe/Africa zone.

Last year, the team ended a 26-year wait for promotion to the World Group level of the women's team competition.