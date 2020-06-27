Battle of the Brits: Andy Murray beaten by Dan Evans in semi-final

andy murray
Murray was playing his fourth match in five days in his first event since November

British number one Dan Evans overcame a strong start by Andy Murray to beat the three-time Grand Slam champion and reach the Battle of Brits final.

Evans was outplayed by Murray in the opening set but won 1-6 6-3 10-8 to set up a final with Kyle Edmund or Cameron Norrie.

Murray was playing in his first event for seven months after a pelvic injury.

This is an exhibition event but the quality has been high and has given Murray a good measure of his fitness.

Evans capitalised on a drop-off in energy from Murray in the second set, coupled with a change of his own tactics to come forward more, to draw level and take the match to a deciding tie-break.

World number 28 Evans recovered from a 4-1 deficit in the match tie-break to claim victory with a backhand down the line.

"He did a lot good in the first set. In the end it came down to the big points," Evans told Amazon Prime.

"I got a little lucky today but I'm just happy to come through."

Murray's 'best set of tennis for a long time'

Murray, 33, got off to a blistering start, his movement and dominance of the baseline rallies reminiscent of the days when he was world number one before hip surgery stalled his career.

At the changeover at the end of the first set, his coach Jamie Delgado said: "He's played a fantastic set of tennis. It's the best set of tennis I've seen him play for a long time.

"He's had glimpses through the week and dropped off a couple of times. This is the most consistent set he's played at this level for quite a while.

"He naturally ups his level the more he knows he's playing a good player."

That will be reassuring for Murray, as will the fact he has now come through four matches in five days, with one more - a third-place play-off - to play on Sunday.

  • Re. Murray's future - he won a title upon his return from surgery (albeit an ATP250 - still difficult to win!) and has only lost to a Top 30 player here, one who in all honestly will probably be Top 20 soon enough.

    Slams look difficult now, he's miles and miles away from that, but if he keep fit then he's moving sharp, his game can be world class... Top 10 isn't unreasonable for him.

  • @daiboy

    I'm a Physical therapist and I can tell you I kinow a lot more about what he's been through than you do. I bet I'm twice your age, size and weight so you sit down

    He's done enough. Time to relax, why go through even more pain with little hope of achieving anything? There's more to life.

    Course a g i m p like you wouldn't know that

  • best win of evans career

  • any chance of this becoming an annual event? people would love to see this Battle of the Brits format from curtsied?

  • Thanks Andy,we've seen enough. Just retire now mate and save further embarrassments to come.

  • Judorick you do know he's had an operation and not played for 8months thank God you your not a coach you fool me thinks you don't like him he probably don't like you sit down SON and shut up

  • I've really enjoyed this tournament. Nice to see some of the other British players getting on the tele as well; Ryan Peniston in particular played well above his ranking just inside the Top 400.

    Whilst Murray has done well in his latest comeback and today was encouraging, what this tournament has shown is that Evans and Edmund are, on their day, the best British players by a mile at the moment.

  • Surely the only thing keeping Murray coming back to tennis is lack of imagination

    Way past his prime and no hope of winning many matches let alone titles. Got all the money he'll ever need and had a Hall of Fame career

    mentor/Coach
    activist/Campaigner/Fundraiser
    Businessman (boxing promoter?)
    Dad
    Charity organiser

    or whatever else he could come up with

    Give it up son

  • What a terrible idea this event is.

  • Excellent match, Murray started brilliantly and dominated the 1st set. Evans came back well and controlled the 2nd set. Couple of loose shots from Murray in the deciding tie break was the difference.
    Evans definitely seems to be on the right track and plenty of encouragement for Murray, if he gets a sustained period free of injury setbacks and plays matches then he will only get better.

