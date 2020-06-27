Battle of the Brits: Andy Murray beaten by Dan Evans in semi-final
British number one Dan Evans overcame a strong start by Andy Murray to beat the three-time Grand Slam champion and reach the Battle of Brits final.
Evans was outplayed by Murray in the opening set but won 1-6 6-3 10-8 to set up a final with Kyle Edmund or Cameron Norrie.
Murray was playing in his first event for seven months after a pelvic injury.
This is an exhibition event but the quality has been high and has given Murray a good measure of his fitness.
Evans capitalised on a drop-off in energy from Murray in the second set, coupled with a change of his own tactics to come forward more, to draw level and take the match to a deciding tie-break.
World number 28 Evans recovered from a 4-1 deficit in the match tie-break to claim victory with a backhand down the line.
"He did a lot good in the first set. In the end it came down to the big points," Evans told Amazon Prime.
"I got a little lucky today but I'm just happy to come through."
Murray's 'best set of tennis for a long time'
Murray, 33, got off to a blistering start, his movement and dominance of the baseline rallies reminiscent of the days when he was world number one before hip surgery stalled his career.
At the changeover at the end of the first set, his coach Jamie Delgado said: "He's played a fantastic set of tennis. It's the best set of tennis I've seen him play for a long time.
"He's had glimpses through the week and dropped off a couple of times. This is the most consistent set he's played at this level for quite a while.
"He naturally ups his level the more he knows he's playing a good player."
That will be reassuring for Murray, as will the fact he has now come through four matches in five days, with one more - a third-place play-off - to play on Sunday.
Dreddy Tennis
Slams look difficult now, he's miles and miles away from that, but if he keep fit then he's moving sharp, his game can be world class... Top 10 isn't unreasonable for him.
judorick
I'm a Physical therapist and I can tell you I kinow a lot more about what he's been through than you do. I bet I'm twice your age, size and weight so you sit down
He's done enough. Time to relax, why go through even more pain with little hope of achieving anything? There's more to life.
Course a g i m p like you wouldn't know that
stringerbell
keepsportonterrestrial
footie fan
daiboy
Dreddy Tennis
Whilst Murray has done well in his latest comeback and today was encouraging, what this tournament has shown is that Evans and Edmund are, on their day, the best British players by a mile at the moment.
judorick
Way past his prime and no hope of winning many matches let alone titles. Got all the money he'll ever need and had a Hall of Fame career
mentor/Coach
activist/Campaigner/Fundraiser
Businessman (boxing promoter?)
Dad
Charity organiser
or whatever else he could come up with
Give it up son
Dolphin
dpm180
Evans definitely seems to be on the right track and plenty of encouragement for Murray, if he gets a sustained period free of injury setbacks and plays matches then he will only get better.