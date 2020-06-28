Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans came from a set down to beat Andy Murray in the semi-finals

Dan Evans showed why he is British number one with an accomplished display against Kyle Edmund to win the Battle of the Brits final.

Evans, 30, won 6-3 6-2 as he continued the momentum he had gathered before the professional tour was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

This may have been an exhibition event but the quality at the National Tennis Centre has made it a competitive week.

The final was no exception as Evans beat Edmund for the first time.

Earlier in the day, Cameron Norrie won the third-place play-off with a 6-3 7-5 victory over James Ward, who was a late replacement for Andy Murray after the Scot pulled out with a shin problem.

Evans shines in 'great week'

In the last tournament Evans played before the tour calendar was interrupted, he reached the semi-finals in Dubai and climbed to a career-high ranking of 28.

He has carried this form through this event, winning all of his singles group matches and also reaching the doubles final.

Although he trails 2-0 in head-to-heads on the tour against Edmund, he was favourite to beat the 25-year-old former world number 14.

The pair traded breaks in the opening two games before Evans pulled away with two more breaks in the first set as Edmund's errors racked up on key points.

An Edmund double fault handed him two set points, the first of which he converted when his opponent sent a forehand into the net.

Evans recovered from an early break in the second, getting the key breakthrough in the sixth game when Edmund sent a shot wide. A hold to love and another error from Edmund on match point sealed victory.

"It has been a long week and a great week," said Evans, who made only three unforced errors compared to Edmund's 20.

Evans will be hoping he can pick up where he left off when the ATP Tour resumes in August.

