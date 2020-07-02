Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Watson has won four WTA singles titles

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of the Progress Tour Women's Championships, featuring British number two Heather Watson, later this month.

The outdoor event in Roehampton will be shown on the BBC Sport website, app and Red Button daily from 14 to 18 July.

World number 50 Watson is the highest-ranked player, with Harriet Dart and Katie Boulter also involved.

Boulter said: "I'm so happy to hear that the BBC is continuing to provide a platform for women's sport."

The event will be played in a round-robin format, similar to the World Tour Finals, with 16 singles players split into two tiers - Premier event and Division 1 - before a knockout semi-final stage.

Eight teams will compete in the Premier doubles competition.