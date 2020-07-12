Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Norrie also beat Jubb at last month's Battle of the Brits event

British number three Cameron Norrie won the latest Lawn Tennis Association domestic tournament by beating Paul Jubb in Sunday's final.

Norrie, ranked 77th in the world, won 6-1 6-3 against 20-year-old Jubb, who was hampered by a groin injury.

The British Tour was set up by the LTA to provide competitive action while the professional tours are suspended.

Scotland's Maia Lumsden, 20, will play 17-year-old Alicia Dudeney in the women's final later on Sunday.

Four British Tour events are taking place over consecutive weeks from 3-26 July at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, where the players are also earning prize money.

The ATP and WTA Tours have been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The WTA Tour is set to resume in Palermo on 3 August, with the ATP Tour preparing to stage its first tournament in Washington later that month.