Alfie Hewett has won three Grand Slam singles titles and seven Grand Slam doubles titles

Britain's Alfie Hewett is one win away from clinching a third successive US Open wheelchair singles title.

Hewett, 22, overcame a second-set dip to beat second seed Gustavo Fernandez, of Argentina, 6-4 1-6 6-3 in a hard-fought semi-final at Flushing Meadows.

He will also have the chance to secure a fourth wheelchair doubles title in a row after reaching Saturday's final with compatriot Gordon Reid.

The top seeds saw off Fernandez and Japan's Shingo Kunieda 6-3 6-3.

Hewett, who will take on top seed Kunieda in the individual final on Sunday, was pleased with the way he fought back during his singles win over Fernandez.

"I was pretty down after the second set," he said. "Gustavo came out and played some amazing tennis and I didn't really find my level.

"I'm really pleased that I could find that intensity again."

Britain's Jordanne Whiley and her Japanese partner Yuii Kamiji will contest the women's doubles final after securing a 6-2 6-1 semi-final win over Angelica Bernal and Dana Mathewson.

They will face top seeds Marjolein Buis and Diede de Groot who beat Britain's Lucy Shuker and her partner Momoko Ohtani of Japan 6-1 6-0.

In the quad competition, world number two Andy Lapthorne lost 6-1 7-6 (7-4) to top seed Dylan Alcott of Australia in his latest round-robin match.

The Briton needs to beat Sam Schroder on Saturday to set up a final against world number one Alcott.

He will also pair up with Alcott to play a one-off final in the doubles.