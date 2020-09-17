Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Court Philippe Chatrier holds more than 15,000 fans, but capacity will be limited to 5,000 during this year's French Open

The number of fans allowed to attend each day of the French Open has been cut to 5,000 because of surging coronavirus figures in the country.

Last week, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said it planned to allow 11,500.

"The evolving hygiene situation in the Paris area has prompted the Paris police department to limit the number of spectators who may enter Roland Garros," said the FFT on Thursday.

The Grand Slam is set to start on 27 September at Roland Garros in Paris.

France recorded 10,593 cases on Thursday - the highest daily number since the pandemic began.

"The FFT will therefore assume the responsibility of organising the tournament with a new layout," said the organisers.

"It is important for the sporting, social and economic life of the country that a major event like Roland Garros can be put on while respecting health imperatives."

The French Open usually begins at the end of May and finishes a fortnight later in early June but was rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week the FFT announced that a maximum of 5,000 fans would be allowed in 'zones' around Court Philippe Chatrier and Court Suzanne Lenglen - the two main show-courts - and a further 1,500 in another containing the smaller Court Simonne-Mathieu.