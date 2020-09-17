Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Osaka also won the US Open title in 2018

US Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the French Open, which is scheduled to start on 27 September.

Last weekend, the Japanese player won her second US Open, and third grand slam title, with a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory over Victoria Azarenka in New York.

She said in a statement: external-link "I won't be able to play at the French Open.

"My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay. These two tournaments came too close to each other for me."

The 22-year-old had her left hamstring wrapped in tape when she beat Azarenka in the final at Flushing Meadow.

The world number three, who won the Australian Open in 2019, has never gone beyond round three at Roland Garros.