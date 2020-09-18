Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Djokovic improved in the second set against Krajinovic

Novak Djokovic battled to a straight-sets win over Filip Krajinovic to reach the quarter-finals of the Italian Open for the 14th year in a row.

Djokovic saved five break points on his way to a 7-6 6-3 win over his fellow Serb in a match lasting over two hours.

Djokovic trailed 4-1 in the first-set tie break and needed five set points, before improving in the second set.

The 33-year-old will now face Italian Lorenzo Musetti or Dominik Koepfer of Germany in the last eight.

World number one Djokovic is playing in his first tournament since being disqualified for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball at the US Open.

At last year's Italian Open he lost in the final to Rafa Nadal, who plays Dusan Lajovic for a place in the quarter-finals later on Friday.