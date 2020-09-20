Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Liam Broady won through to the next qualifying round in less than two hours

Britain's Liam Broady is into the second round of French Open qualifying following a straightforward 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over Spain's Nicola Kuhn.

Broady, 26, was broken in his opening service game but recovered against the world number 240 to take the first set.

The British number six then dominated the second-set tie-break to wrap up victory against Austria-born Kuhn, 20.

The win keeps up Broady's hopes of reaching the main draw in Paris for the first time since 2018.

Broady, ranked 205th in the world, faces Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp in the next round on Wednesday.