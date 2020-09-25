French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal ready for 'toughest conditions' in Paris

A collage of all 12 of Rafael Nadal's victories at the French Open
Rafael Nadal, who first won the French Open in 2005, was the first player to win 12 singles titles at the same Grand Slam
French Open 2020
Dates: 27 September - 11 October Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis

Twelve-time champion Rafael Nadal says the colder weather at a delayed French Open will provide the toughest conditions he has faced in Paris.

Spaniard Nadal has dominated the men's singles at Roland Garros since his debut in 2005, but the clay-court event usually takes place in early summer, when higher temperatures suit his game.

"The weather is so, so cold. That makes it difficult for everyone," said Nadal.

"The conditions are a little bit extreme to play an outdoor tournament."

The two-week tournament usually starts in late May and concludes in early June.

It was moved back because of the coronavirus pandemic and will begin in the French capital on Sunday.

"Conditions here are the most difficult conditions for me for many different reasons," Nadal, 34, said on Friday.

"Ball is completely different. Ball is super slow, heavy. It's very cold. Slow conditions. Of course, the preparation has been less than usual."

Romanian Simona Halep, who is the women's top seed and arrives in Paris having won the Italian Open this week, says she feels "good" and "confident" but has also acknowledged the challenges posed by the weather.

"When it's cold, it's a little bit heavier and a little bit different," said the 28-year-old.

"It's a big difference between Rome and here, that's for sure. I feel the cold. I feel like I'm struggling a little bit. But for everybody it's the same."

Paris weather for the first week
The weather forecast for Paris over the first week is cooler and wetter than Roland Garros usually is. That means the conditions will be slower and might not suit players - like Nadal - who prefer hotter, faster conditions and rely on more bounce and spin. Rain and darkening evenings will also mean some matches are played indoors with floodlights under Chatrier's new roof.

Nadal is always the favourite - Thiem

Nadal has only played one tournament since the professional tour restarted, winning two matches at the Italian Open before losing to Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion, who is aiming to match Swiss rival Roger Federer's all-time tally of major wins, skipped the recent US Open in New York because of travel and safety concerns.

In his opener at Roland Garros, he will play Belarus' world number 83 Egor Gerasimov, who is making his French Open main-draw debut.

"I am here to fight and to play with the highest intensity possible, to practise with the right attitude, to give me a chance. That's the main goal for me," said Nadal.

Nadal is seeded second behind Serbia's Novak Djokovic and has been put in the same side of the draw of recently crowned US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

Nadal has beaten the 27-year-old Austrian in the past two finals at Roland Garros, but if they meet this year it will be in the semi-finals.

Thiem, who is seeded third, says Nadal is still the man to beat.

"I think he's always going to be the big-time favourite when he's playing, when he's healthy and fit," said Thiem.

"He won the tournament 12 times, which is just incredible. He's by far the best clay-court player ever."

  • It is likely to be quite a bit colder than almost any clay court tournament has ever been. Not dangerous or anything, but definitely different.

    Both Nadal and Halep are just acknowledging this after being asked the question. Neither were moaning and both said it will affect everyone.

    • mal123 replied:
      Just put a sweater on!

  • Excuses all ready for when Novak knocks him out in the final

  • Rhymes with ” Fiddums”

  • Aww, my heart bleeds for him, if he doesn't like it don't play,

  • I in Team Thiem 👍🏆

  • Djokovic has a point to prove. He will win this

  • Conditions might suit Andy M. hope so, I'd like to see him getting competitive at the big events again. Can't help thinking it will help Djokovic as well though. He's sure to be favourite I suppose.

    • turnerrf replied:
      As a Scot id love to see Andy Murray do well but he’s not going to challenge here (similarly to US Open). He’s on a long haul back fron a serious injury. Will do well if he beats Stan

  • Looking forward (not) to an excessive number of articles referencing Serena over the next couple of weeks. Honestly, it's as if the BBC has a bet on how often she can be mentioned. Eyes down everyone!

    • AFCDale replied:
      I'm more curious as to who's side they'll be on in the Konta-Gauff match.

  • Nothing that 2 pairs of undercrackers to pick at won't fix.

  • two week tournament starts in late may and concludes in early june?????

  • Maybe I'm reading the article wrong but I don't think Rafa is moaning just acknowledging he will find it difficult. Most posters having a go at him need to lighten up. An experienced (and ridiculously successful) athlete is merely pointing out he won't be playing in the conditions he is used to /prefers so he will find it more challenging. Seems fair enough to me.

    • Bricksnmortar replied:
      Well said sir!

  • What do you expect the weather to be like at the end of September in Paris?

  • As excited as I am I'm not expecting many shocks early on, Djokovic + Nadal both have simple draws until at least the QF.

    Murray-Wawrinka, Sinner-Goffin and Cilic-Thiem are the R1's to watch if you want potentially great games.

    Also not sure why a comment that just says 'Go Rafa!' has been upvoted so much, I thought HYS's were for discussion about the related topic.

  • A professional sportsman complaining about the cold?

    What's another word for a cat?

  • It's as cold as a summer holiday in Cornwall!

  • Let us hope Djokovic keeps his temper under control.

    • Dyson Sphere replied:
      He's a petulant little brat!

      Remember when he verbally abused a ball girl at Wimbledon and left her in tears?

      Hope he goes out in the first round!

  • Covid was a plot to stop Nadal winning the French..it's all become clear now.

  • Should try getting up at 4.30 on a cold French November morning and perhaps drive a bus for a living if he is too cold playing tennis. There are options in life. Not that he is stuck and sucked into one thing. Change can be good. Good things come out of it.

