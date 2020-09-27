Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Evans also lost in the Roland Garros first round in 2017 and 2019

British number one Dan Evans is still searching for his first French Open win after Japan's Kei Nishikori edged a fluctuating five-setter in Paris.

Evans, seeded 32nd, raced to the first set in 29 minutes before former world number four Nishikori fought back in cold and windy conditions.

The Briton reasserted control to level but Nishikori broke in a tense decider to win 1-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-4.

Evans has lost on all three appearances in the main draw at Roland Garros.

The 30-year-old from Birmingham admitted he could not have been handed much tougher a draw than Nishikori, who is ranked one place below the Briton after injury problems at 35th in the world.

So it proved. Once the obvious disappointment subsides, Evans will be able to take heart from a gritty display where he continued to hang in and show flashes of his quality.

Evans admits clay is not his favourite surface and, with Nishikori not quite in peak condition, it transpired to be an engaging and unpredictable battle between the pair.

Evans initially looked more comfortable in the drizzle, allowing him to make the quicker start.

With the event taking place in autumn rather than its usual spot in May-June, the vastly different conditions have been a big talking point going into the tournament.

Both Evans and Nishikori were wrapped up in hoodies and long sleeves during the warm-up, with the Japanese player continuing to look cold in an uninspired first-set display where he won just 12 points.

However, the match swung back in Nishikori's favour in a second set which mirrored the opener and then Evans had to battle to force a tie-breaker in a third lasting almost an hour and a half.

That momentum continued in his favour as Nishikori's level dropped again in the fourth and it led to a decider that nobody would have dared predict.

Nishikori, though, has a remarkable winning record in five-set matches - standing at 23-6 coming into this one. And, after surviving an Evans fightback from 3-0 down, again showed his steeliness to come through the decisive moments.

Trailing 30-0 at 5-4, Nishikori remained focused and increased the intensity to break Evans' serve to clinch victory in three hours and 49 minutes.