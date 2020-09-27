Last updated on .From the section Tennis

In 2019, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to win the Next Gen ATP Finals

Promising Italian teenager Jannik Sinner knocked 11th seed David Goffin out of the French Open with a 7-5 6-0 6-3 victory on the opening day.

It was his second successive win over the Belgian, whom he beat in the second round at Rotterdam in February.

After a tight opener, Sinner, the Next Gen ATP champion, won 11 games on the bounce en route to victory.

"He maybe didn't feel that well on court," said Sinner, 19. "I felt well. I have just been trying to be focused."

The former skier, who only began focusing on tennis in 2015, was hailed by 20-time Grand Slam singles champion Roger Federer before his opening match at this year's Australian Open.

Of his victory on Sunday, the Italian world number 74 added: "In the beginning, that was not easy. He was returning well. I was not serving that well. But the balls here are very heavy. The court was heavy. It was not easy.

"But at the end, when you win the first set and go up a break, it's a little bit easier to play."

Sinner will next meet French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi who defeated Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-4.