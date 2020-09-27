Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Johanna Konta, who was undone by 41 unforced errors, is ranked 13th in the world

British number one Johanna Konta's hopes of another deep run at the French Open were ended by American teenager Coco Gauff in the first round.

Konta, 30, lost 6-3 6-3 to the talented 16-year-old, who put in an assured performance in her first Roland Garros main draw appearance.

A semi-finalist here in 2019, Konta was error-prone against a youngster who has been touted by many pundits as a future Grand Slam champion.

Gauff faces Martina Trevisan next.

Konta's was the third British singles defeat of the opening day in Paris after losses for Andy Murray and Dan Evans.

More to follow.