French Open 2020: Petra Kvitova beats Oceane Dodin to move into second round
|French Open 2020
|Dates: 27 September - 11 October. Venue: Roland Garros, Paris.
Seventh seed Petra Kvitova moved into the second round of the French Open by beating France's Oceane Dodin 6-3 7-5 in the opening match of day two.
Kvitova, 30, a semi-finalist in 2012, broke Dodin's serve in the eighth game and did not drop a point on her own first serve in the opening set.
Both players lost a service game early in the second set on Court Philippe Chatrier.
But the Czech got the decisive break in the 11th game and served out the match.
A maximum of 1,000 fans were allowed into the stadium, but they did not witness a home victory as 23-year-old Dodin, ranked 117th in the world, was unable to cause an upset.