Kristina Mladenovic was withdrawn from the US Open doubles because of coronavirus restrictions last month

World number 44 Kristina Mladenovic called for a football-style VAR system in tennis after a double bounce helped her opponent reach the French Open second round.

Mladenovic had set point at 5-1 in the first set when German Laura Siegemund claimed a winner - the infraction missed by umpire Eva Asderaki.

The 27-year-old French player then crumbled and fell to a 7-5 6-3 defeat.

"I don't see how the umpire could not see it," Mladenovic said afterwards.

"Unfortunately, she continues at Roland Garros but I do not."

When asked if video replays should introduced, she added: "It would be great to have that.

"It'd be a pity to replace a human with a camera but to err is human."

Mladenovic, who was withdrawn from the US Open doubles earlier this month because of coronavirus restrictions, said that she "did not expect" Siegemund to call the incident herself.

World number 66 Siegemund will play either compatriot Julia Gorges or American Alison Riske in the next round.