Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rafael Nadal won the first of his 12 French Open titles in 2005

Twelve-time champion Rafael Nadal eased into round three of the French Open by thrashing American Mackenzie McDonald.

The Spanish second seed, 34, dropped only four games in a 6-1 6-0 6-3 win.

Nineteen-time Grand Slam winner Nadal has only lost two French Open matches since 2005 and is aiming to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row.

"The aim was to play as well as possible," said Nadal, who will play either Kei Nishikori of Japan or Italy’s Stefano Travaglia next.

"I'm very happy and I have another difficult match next.

"It's always very special for me to play here in Paris and especially here on Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal took control of the match early on when he broke McDonald’s serve at the second time of asking and needed only 35 minutes to clinch the first set.

Any hopes of a McDonald fight back were instantly dashed when his lost his opening service game of the second set.

During that set, McDonald tried an underarm serve but Nadal easily spotted it and dispatched it comfortably.

The American won only his second of four games at the beginning of the third set but it was not long before Nadal got another break of serve on his way to a routine victory.

McDonald, 25, suffered a career-threatening injury at last year’s French Open when he tore a hamstring during a doubles match, which kept him out of action for the rest of 2019.

But he was able to return to Paris in 2020 and his four-set win over Canadian Steven Diez on Monday was his first in a main draw singles match at Roland Garros.