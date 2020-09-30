Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury (back) and Rajeev Ram won the Australian Open title in January

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American playing partner Rajeev Ram began their French Open campaign with a straight-set win in the men's doubles.

The third seeds, who reached the Roland Garros quarter-finals last year, won 6-4 7-6 (7-1) against French pair Gregoire Barrere and Quentin Halys.

Scotland's Jonny O'Mara also moved into round two alongside Marcelo Arevalo.

But fellow Britons Luke Bambridge, Heather Watson and Emily Webley-Smith lost in their respective matches.

O'Mara and Argentina's Arevalo cruised through in a 6-1 6-2 win in 52 minutes against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Italy's Gianluca Mager.

Bambridge and Japan's Ben McLachlan went out after a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) defeat by ninth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic.

Watson, who was the sixth and final Briton to lose in the singles on Tuesday, played with Spain's Lara Arrubarrena in the women's doubles and the pair were beaten by Belgians Greet Minnen and Alison van Uytvanck.

Webley-Smith, 36, was making her Roland Garros debut - and her first appearance in a Grand Slam main draw since Wimbledon in 2004 - after a late call into the draw.

However, there was no fairytale win as the Briton and Germany's Vivian Heisen lost 6-2 6-3 to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic and Alison Riske of the United States.