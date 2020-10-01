Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic has won the French Open once, in 2016

Novak Djokovic continued his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless straight-set win against Lithuanian world number 66 Ricardas Berankis in the second round.

The world number one won 6-1 6-2 6-2, meaning he has lost just 10 games in his first two matches.

Djokovic, 33, is one of the favourites to win the tournament and put together an almost flawless performance to triumph in one hour and 23 minutes.

"I felt really good," Djokovic said.

"I hope I can carry on like this."

The top seed has tough competition for the title in Spain's 12-time champion Rafael Nadal and Austria's two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem but he looked focused and in control against Berankis on the Roland Garros clay.

After dropping just five games in his first-round win against Sweden's Mikael Ymer, the Serb continued his bid for an 18th Grand Slam title in equally brutal fashion.

Djokovic broke Berankis's serve in the first game of the match and went on to win the first set in 22 minutes, with the Lithuanian 30-year-old winning just 10 points.

A further two breaks helped Djokovic take the second set and his level continued to rise even higher as Berankis struggled with a back injury.

In total, the world number one served 10 aces, hit 25 winners and won 95% of points on his first serve to claim an easy victory.

"Right from the blocks I want to bring in the intensity," he told Eurosport.

"I managed to do that in the past two matches. It's exactly how I want to roll into the match."

Djokovic will face either Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan, who beat American world number 47 Tennys Sandgren, next.

Unbeaten on the court this year, Djokovic's only defeat in 2020 came when he was defaulted from his US Open last-16 match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta after hitting a line judge with a ball.

Shock for ninth seed Shapovalov

On Court Suzanne Lenglen, Canadian ninth seed Denis Shapovalov lost a five-hour five-set battle against world number 101 Roberto Carballes Baena.

The 27-year-old Spaniard, who has never reached the third round before, beat his higher-ranked opponent 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 3-6 8-6 and now faces Bulgarian 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Dimitrov made light work of Slovakian world number 102 Andrej Martin in a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 win.

Russian 15th seed Karen Khachanov is also through to the third round after beating Jiri Vesely 6-1 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-2).