From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram began their partnership at the start of 2019

Briton Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram reached the third round of the French Open men's doubles with a 6-3 6-1 win over Australian pair Alex De Minaur and Matt Reid.

The Australian Open champions, seeded third, broke their opponents on four occasions and completed their comfortable win in only 51 minutes.

The pair will now face French 14th seeds Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin.

They beat Briton Cameron Norrie and Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.