Rafael Nadal beats Stefano Travaglia to make French Open last 16

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments12

Rafael Nadal returns against Stefano Travaglia
Rafael Nadal is aiming for his 20th Grand Slam title to level with Roger Federer's all-time leading men's tally

Rafael Nadal sent another ominous warning to his French Open rivals by dropping five games in a third-round win over Italy's Stefano Travaglia.

Nadal, 34, is looking for a record-extending 13th title and looked comfortably at home on Court Philippe Chatrier in a 6-1 6-4 6-0 victory.

Travaglia, 28, won just six points in the first set but settled down to make it more of a contest for the Spaniard.

However, Nadal upped the tempo again to set up a meeting with Sebastian Korda.

"To win against a player like Stefano with this score is because I did a lot of things well, I played more aggressive than the previous days so I'm happy with that," said second seed Nadal.

"I went to the net more often, I hit a lot more winners, my serve is working."

American 20-year-old Korda became the first qualifier in nine years to reach the fourth round by beating Spain's Pedro Martinez.

Son of the 1992 French Open finalist Petr, Korda won 6-4 6-3 6-1 to reach the last 16.

Korda, who is ranked 213th in the world, had not even won a tour-level match in three previous attempts before impressive victories over Italian veteran Andreas Seppi and American 21st seed John Isner at Roland Garros.

Facing 19-time major champion Nadal will be a different prospect.

Korda described Nadal as his "biggest idol" and during his post-match news conference, while Nadal was still playing Travaglia, said he was "praying" for the Spaniard to win.

He even has a cat named after him. "That says a lot about how much I love the guy," laughed Korda.

Korda, who is a former world junior number one, will be hoping not to be overawed by the occasion like Travaglia.

Travaglia, ranked 74th, looked overwhelmed at facing one of the all-time greats and struggled to find his rhythm as Nadal took the opening set in just 23 minutes.

Credit is due, though, for the way he settled down in the second. His service game improved considerably and he held three times before Nadal stamped his authority again with the decisive break in the seventh game of the set.

Questions have been raised about Nadal's title credentials at a place where he has lost just two of 98 matches, based on the cooler conditions in an autumnal Paris and the short preparation on the clay courts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sterner tests than Travaglia will come his way. There is a projected meeting with US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals and a potential final against top seed Novak Djokovic.

But, by seizing control of the third set, dropping just eight points in it, Nadal sent out a message that he is building towards his best form.

"We are in a very strange situation after a lot of months without playing, especially for me because I did not play in America," said Nadal, who skipped the recent US Open.

"I don't know if that is positive or negative, I take it as a very positive thing because I am playing quite well."

Sebastian Korda
Korda, who is ranked 213th in the world, is the youngest American man to reach the French Open fourth round since 19-year-old Michael Chang in 1991
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • It doesn't look like the conditions, or Wilson balls have had any effect on Nadal, he's looking ominously good. Hard to see beyond a Nadal Djokovic final.
    Sebastian Korda looks just like his father.

  • On and on he goes, onwards to another French title.

  • Is it just me or does anyone else have absolutely zero interest in this this year. Not a prequel to Wimbledon. Clay is soooo slow. Nadal already nailed on to win again. Only available to the 0.01% daft enough to pay for Eurosport!? Meh. No thanks

    • LivingDeadGrrrl replied:
      It's on ITV4 too, if you can bear to listen to the horrible commentary team, with the exception of Courier. I'm watching it on Eurosprt, must be one of the 0.01%

  • Vamos Rafa otra titula

  • This result was inevitable, the big story in the men's side today was Stan losing to the young French lad in 5 sets what a match that was!

  • Beating Rafa at the French is the toughest thing in sport

    • Tectonyx replied:
      Beating him anywhere else if often the second toughest thing in sport

  • It'll be difficult to see him not eclipsing Feds record. Two of the greatest players ever. Oh and drugovic..

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured