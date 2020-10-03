Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski reached the US Open quarter-finals in September

French Open 2020 Dates: 27 September - 11 October Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis

Britons Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski reached the French Open men's doubles quarter-finals with victory over second seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Murray and Skupski put in an impressive performance to beat last month's Italian Open champions 6-3 4-6 6-4.

The 13th seeds will face either Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies or Benjamin Bonzi and Antoine Hoang next.

Fellow Briton Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram also reached the last eight.

Salisbury, 28, and 36-year-old American Ram - the Australian Open champions - easily beat French duo Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin 6-3 6-2.

The third seeds will play either Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic or Horia Tecau and Jean-Julien Rojer.

Murray, 34, has never won the doubles title at the French Open - his previous best result was the reaching the quarter-finals in 2017 with Soares.

He and Skupski, 30, recovered well after being edged out of a tight second set, breaking their opponents at the first opportunity in the decider.

The two did not face a break point in the final set and served the match out with ease.