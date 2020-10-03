French Open 2020: Daniel Altmaier shocks seventh seed Matteo Berrettini
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|French Open 2020
|Dates: 27 September - 11 October Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
|Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis
Qualifier Daniel Altmaier delivered a surprise straight-set victory over seventh seed Matteo Berrettini to reach the French Open fourth round.
The 22-year-old beat the Italian 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in Paris.
It was a composed display from the German world number 186, who is yet to drop a set during his first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam.
He joins Sebastian Korda in the last 16 as the first qualifiers to reach that stage at Roland Garros in nine years.
Altmaier will now face the winner of an all-Spanish meeting between Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta.
Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev breezed past Kevin Anderson to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time.
Rublev hit 27 winners and did not face a single break point as he dominated the South African to win 6-3 6-2 6-3.
The 22-year-old, who had never won a French Open match before this week, will play either Marton Fucsovics or Thiago Monteiro for a place in the quarter-finals.
- Murray and Skupski reach quarter-finals
- Live scores, results and order of play
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- Working from home: Expert tips on avoiding damaging posture
- Step Into The Ring: Meet the young UK wrestlers fighting their demons