Daniel Altmaier played three matches in qualifying to reach his first Grand Slam

French Open 2020 Dates: 27 September - 11 October Venue: Roland Garros, Paris

Qualifier Daniel Altmaier delivered a surprise straight-set victory over seventh seed Matteo Berrettini to reach the French Open fourth round.

The 22-year-old beat the Italian 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in Paris.

It was a composed display from the German world number 186, who is yet to drop a set during his first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

He joins Sebastian Korda in the last 16 as the first qualifiers to reach that stage at Roland Garros in nine years.

Altmaier will now face the winner of an all-Spanish meeting between Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev breezed past Kevin Anderson to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time.

Rublev hit 27 winners and did not face a single break point as he dominated the South African to win 6-3 6-2 6-3.

The 22-year-old, who had never won a French Open match before this week, will play either Marton Fucsovics or Thiago Monteiro for a place in the quarter-finals.