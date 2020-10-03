Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Sofia Kenin beat Garbine Muguruza in this year's Australian Open final

French Open 2020 Dates: 27 September - 11 October Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin breezed into the fourth round at Roland Garros with victory over Irina Bara.

The American fourth seed, 21, won 12 games in a row to beat Romanian qualifier Bara 6-2 6-0 in Paris.

Kenin hit 32 winners and saved 10 break points as she set up a meeting with either France's Fiona Ferro or Patricia Maria Tig of Romania next.

However, eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a fluctuating match.

Jabeur, seeded 30th, beat the Belarussian 7-6 (9-7) 2-6 6-3 to reach the fourth round for the first time.

She had triple set point at 6-5 in a scrappy first set but was broken, before storming back from a 5-1 deficit in the tie-break to take the opener in 57 minutes.

However, a refocused Sabalenka took the second in just 19 minutes to force a decider.

Sabalenka saved three match points but sent a forehand long to hand Jabeur victory.

The 26-year-old will next play either 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza or American Danielle Collins.