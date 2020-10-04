French Open 2020: Simona Halep stunned by Iga Swiatek in fourth round
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
|French Open 2020
|Dates: 27 September - 11 October Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
|Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis
Top seed Simona Halep is out of the French Open after losing to Iga Swiatek in the fourth round in just 68 minutes.
The Romanian, a heavy favourite to claim a second Roland Garros title, was stunned 6-1 6-2 by the Polish teenager.
World number 58 Swiatek outhit and outmanoeuvred the 2018 champion to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time.
She will play Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan who knocked out Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens 6-4 6-4.
The defeats for Halep and Bertens mean there are only four seeds remaining in the women's singles - Elina Svitolina, Sofia Kenin, Petra Kvitova and Ons Jabeur.
Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep dominated Swiatek 6-1 6-0 when the two met at the same stage last year.
However, Swiatek asserted herself from the start, taking the first set in 24 minutes and finishing the match with an astonishing 30 winners.
Swiatek was in tears after her victory and admitted she had surprised herself with her level of play.
"I felt like I was playing perfectly and I was so focused that even I am surprised that I can do that," she said.
Swiatek marches to victory
Swiatek ousted 2019 finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the first round and had not dropped a set en route to the fourth round.
She broke Halep at the first opportunity, hitting through her with her forehand, and outlasted her in the rallies, despite dogged defence from Halep.
Halep did not play badly - she made just two unforced errors in the opening set - but Swiatek played with such confidence and power.
The lengthiest game came at 3-1 on the Halep serve, with the world number two attempting to fight her way through an eight minute game.
She saved five break points but two double faults hinted at her nerves, and she sent consecutive shots into the net post to hand Swiatek a double break.
Halep saved the first of three match points but a composed Swiatek slapped a huge first serve down to wrap up an incredible win.
Swiatek has dropped just 16 games in her four Roland Garros matches and is the first Polish woman to make the French Open quarter-finals since Agnieszka Radwanska in 2013.
"It is my favourite. I always loved to play here, even when I was a junior," Swiatek said of Roland Garros.
"This week was like a dream come true for me and I hope it is going to be longer."
But give Coco G a break - she's only a 16 year old kid and won a WTA title already so understandably the media focus.
Very exciting times with lady tennis.
Goff gets all the hype and publicity, but Swatty is the real deal.
She’s just ruined the watching of the marathon
And with Qualifier Martina Trevisan beating Kiki as well - the FO could be anyone's to win.
Ladies Tennis bodes well for the future.
I still believe Sofia Kenin might win it - but who knows!
Iga Swiatek was world class today. Not much Simo could have done. I'm sad as I am always am when Simona loses but delighted for Swiatek, she was superb, she thoroughly deserved it and I hope she goes all the way.
At last an article about a young female tennis player who is actually winning not one just over hyped by the media.