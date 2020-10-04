French Open 2020: Simona Halep stunned by Iga Swiatek in fourth round

Simona Halep
Simona Halep was bidding for a second French Open title
French Open 2020
Dates: 27 September - 11 October Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis

Top seed Simona Halep is out of the French Open after losing to Iga Swiatek in the fourth round in just 68 minutes.

The Romanian, a heavy favourite to claim a second Roland Garros title, was stunned 6-1 6-2 by the Polish teenager.

World number 58 Swiatek outhit and outmanoeuvred the 2018 champion to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time.

She will play Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan who knocked out Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens 6-4 6-4.

The defeats for Halep and Bertens mean there are only four seeds remaining in the women's singles - Elina Svitolina, Sofia Kenin, Petra Kvitova and Ons Jabeur.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep dominated Swiatek 6-1 6-0 when the two met at the same stage last year.

However, Swiatek asserted herself from the start, taking the first set in 24 minutes and finishing the match with an astonishing 30 winners.

Swiatek was in tears after her victory and admitted she had surprised herself with her level of play.

"I felt like I was playing perfectly and I was so focused that even I am surprised that I can do that," she said.

Swiatek marches to victory

Swiatek ousted 2019 finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the first round and had not dropped a set en route to the fourth round.

She broke Halep at the first opportunity, hitting through her with her forehand, and outlasted her in the rallies, despite dogged defence from Halep.

Halep did not play badly - she made just two unforced errors in the opening set - but Swiatek played with such confidence and power.

The lengthiest game came at 3-1 on the Halep serve, with the world number two attempting to fight her way through an eight minute game.

She saved five break points but two double faults hinted at her nerves, and she sent consecutive shots into the net post to hand Swiatek a double break.

Halep saved the first of three match points but a composed Swiatek slapped a huge first serve down to wrap up an incredible win.

Swiatek has dropped just 16 games in her four Roland Garros matches and is the first Polish woman to make the French Open quarter-finals since Agnieszka Radwanska in 2013.

"It is my favourite. I always loved to play here, even when I was a junior," Swiatek said of Roland Garros.

"This week was like a dream come true for me and I hope it is going to be longer."

