French Open 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Grigor Dimitrov to reach quarter-finals
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first French Open quarter-final with victory over Grigor Dimitrov in a high-quality encounter.
The 22-year-old beat the Bulgarian former world number three 6-3 7-6 (11-9) 6-2 at Roland Garros.
He will play 13th seed Andrey Rublev after the Russian's 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win over Marton Fucsovics
That quarter-final will be a rematch of last month's Hamburg final, where Rublev beat Tsitispas in three sets.