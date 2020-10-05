Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the ATP Finals last year for his biggest title to date

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first French Open quarter-final with victory over Grigor Dimitrov in a high-quality encounter.

The 22-year-old beat the Bulgarian former world number three 6-3 7-6 (11-9) 6-2 at Roland Garros.

He will play 13th seed Andrey Rublev after the Russian's 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win over Marton Fucsovics

That quarter-final will be a rematch of last month's Hamburg final, where Rublev beat Tsitispas in three sets.