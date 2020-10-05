French Open 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Grigor Dimitrov to reach quarter-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits a forehand
Stefanos Tsitsipas won the ATP Finals last year for his biggest title to date

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first French Open quarter-final with victory over Grigor Dimitrov in a high-quality encounter.

The 22-year-old beat the Bulgarian former world number three 6-3 7-6 (11-9) 6-2 at Roland Garros.

He will play 13th seed Andrey Rublev after the Russian's 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win over Marton Fucsovics

That quarter-final will be a rematch of last month's Hamburg final, where Rublev beat Tsitispas in three sets.

