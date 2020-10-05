French Open 2020: Alexander Zverev tests negative for Covid-19
|Dates: 27 September - 11 October Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Alexander Zverev said he has tested negative for Covid-19 a day after stating he should not have played his fourth-round match against Jannik Sinner at the French Open.
The German sixth seed called for the doctor during his 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat and later said he had a fever.
Zverev, 23, presented a copy of his new test result in a social media post.
The US Open finalist wrote: "I wasn't 100% yesterday and will take a few days to recover."
Zverev previously said he was up-to-date with his tournament-organised Covid-19 tests, with his last one on 29 September.
The German had told reporters he had a temperature of 38 Celsius during the night after his third-round match against Marco Cecchinato on Friday.
A French Tennis Federation (FFT) statement said Zverev had not consulted the tournament doctors about his symptoms before his match against Sinner.