Alexander Zverev called for a doctor during his four-set defeat by Jannik Sinner

French Open 2020 Dates: 27 September - 11 October Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis

Alexander Zverev said he has tested negative for Covid-19 a day after stating he should not have played his fourth-round match against Jannik Sinner at the French Open.

The German sixth seed called for the doctor during his 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat and later said he had a fever.

Zverev, 23, presented a copy of his new test result in a social media post. external-link

The US Open finalist wrote: "I wasn't 100% yesterday and will take a few days to recover."

Zverev previously said he was up-to-date with his tournament-organised Covid-19 tests, with his last one on 29 September.

The German had told reporters he had a temperature of 38 Celsius during the night after his third-round match against Marco Cecchinato on Friday.

A French Tennis Federation (FFT) statement said Zverev had not consulted the tournament doctors about his symptoms before his match against Sinner.