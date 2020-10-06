Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Serena Williams won the women's title at the 2020 Auckland Classic

One of the main Australian Open warm-up events - the Auckland Classic - has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was due to be played in January before the first Grand Slam of 2021.

New Zealand has all-but eliminated Covid-19 but maintain strict travel restrictions.

The 2020 Australian Open went ahead before the pandemic, while the US Open was staged in September and the French Open is currently being played.

Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam to be cancelled in 2020.

"We are obviously incredibly sad to share this news but safety has to be our priority," Auckland tournament director Karl Budge said.

"We look forward to the return of the Classic in Auckland [in the] next year."