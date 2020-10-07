Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Lapthorne won the US Open titles in 2014 and 2019

Briton Andy Lapthorne secured his place in the French Open men's quad final with a 6-3 2-6 6-3 win over American David Wagner.

Both players struggled to hold serve, with 19 breaks in total, with the final and most crucial secured by Lapthorne in the ninth game of the deciding set.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Lapthorne, 29, will face top seed Dylan Alcott or Sam Schroder in Saturday's final.

Britons Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are in wheelchair singles action later.

Hewett, 22, faces Argentine second seed Gustavo Fernandez in his semi-final before teaming up with Scotland's Reid in their doubles last-four match against Frenchman Fredreic Cattaneo and Belgian Joachim Gerard.