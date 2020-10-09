Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Top seed Novak Djokovic withstood a gutsy fightback from Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up a French Open final against long-time rival Rafael Nadal on Sunday.

Djokovic, 33, missed a match point in the third set before eventually winning 6-3 6-2 5-7 4-6 6-1 at Roland Garros.

The Serb missed another match point in what was the final game before cracking a forehand winner to get over the line.

Nadal, who is going for a 13th title, beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Now Djokovic will meet Nadal for the 56th time in their careers - no two men have played each other more - and will contest their ninth Grand Slam final against each other.

If Nadal lifts the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy yet again, it will see him equal Swiss rival Roger Federer's all-time leading record of 20 men's Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic, meanwhile, knows a victory will move him to 18 major titles - within one more of Nadal and two adrift of 39-year-old Federer.

More to follow.