Roger Federer (right) and Rafael Nadal are great friends as well as great rivals

Roger Federer hailed his "greatest rival" after Rafael Nadal equalled his record of 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles in devastating fashion.

Nadal, 33, comprehensively outplayed the other member of the sport's 'Big Three', Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 to claim his 13th French Open title.

"I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," the Swiss great tweeted. external-link

"I hope 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us."

Federer, who missed Roland Garros this year after knee surgery, added: "As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players.

"Therefore, it is a true honour for me to congratulate him on his 20th Grand Slam victory. It is especially amazing that he has now won Roland Garros an incredible 13 times, which is one of the greatest achievements in sport.

"I also congratulate his team because nobody can do this alone," Federer added. "Well done Rafa. You deserve it."

More to follow.