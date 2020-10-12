Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie is 75th in the men's world rankings

Britain's Cameron Norrie is through to the second round of the St Petersburg Open in Russia after beating Taylor Fritz.

The 25-year-old overcame the American, who is ranked 47 places above him in the world at 28th, 6-4 4-6 6-3.

Norrie will play either Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan or Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the last 16.

Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from the tournament because of a "minor" leg injury picked up at the French Open.

"Following my doctor's feedback, I decided to withdraw from St Petersburg, take a week off and prepare for Vienna," said Tsitsipas on social media. external-link

The world number five got to the semi-finals at Roland Garros before losing to Novak Djokovic.