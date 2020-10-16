Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Norrie is set to rise to about 70th in the world rankings next week after his run in St Petersburg

British number three Cameron Norrie's run at the St Petersburg Open was ended in the quarter-finals by in-form Russian Andrey Rublev.

Norrie, 25, had beaten American eighth seed Taylor Fritz and Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, but third seed Rublev proved too strong in a 6-2 6-1 win.

Norrie struggled on serve and Rublev broke for a fifth time to seal victory.

Rublev, 22, has won a career-best 32 matches in 2020, with only Novak Djokovic winning more on the ATP Tour.

World number 10 Rubley, who is aiming to qualify for the end-of-season ATP Tour Finals for the first time, moved closer to that target with a clinical 63-minute win against Norrie.