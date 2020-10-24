Last updated on .From the section Tennis

It was the third match out of four this week that went to a deciding set for Dan Evans

British number one Dan Evans saw four match points slip by as he lost 6-4 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 to Ugo Humbert of France in the European Open semi-finals.

It was the third three-set match of the week for world number 35 Evans, seeking his first ATP Tour title.

In his first meeting with left-hander Humbert, ranked 38, Evans was beaten in three hours 12 minutes.

Humbert, 22, faces either fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov or Australian Alex de Minaur in Sunday's final.

The Frenchman, who claimed his maiden ATP title in Auckland in January, trailed 6-3 in the second set tie-break to 30-year-old Evans - but whittled that advantage away.

The Briton, who lost out in ATP finals at Sydney in 2017 and Delray Beach last year, broke Humbert and had another chance to serve for the match.

Evans, who saved a match point and beat third seed Karen Khachanov less than 24 hours earlier, was again denied and was broken by Humbert at the start of the decider.

He failed to grasp two break-point opportunities to make it 4-4 and another for 5-5, which allowed the French player the chance to serve out, winning on his third match point.