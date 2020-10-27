Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Evans reached the semi-finals of the European Open in Antwerp last week

Dan Evans progressed to the second round of the Vienna Open after former Great Britain team-mate Aljaz Bedene retired with an injury.

British number one Evans took the first set 6-3 and was trailing 5-4 on serve in the second when Bedene pulled out with a right thigh issue.

Bedene, who changed allegiance from Slovenia to Britain before switching back again in 2017, had been suffering from the problem earlier in the match

Evans will play Jurij Rodionov next.

The Austrian 21-year-old, the world number 153, upset Canadian world number 12 Denis Shapovalov in their first-round match, winning 6-4 7-5.

World number one Novak Djokovic safely reached the second round by beating fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.