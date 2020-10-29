Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans reached the semi-finals of the Antwerp Open last week

British number one Dan Evans beat Jurij Rodionov to reach the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open.

The 30-year-old beat the Austrian wildcard 7-5 6-3 to reach his third ATP 500 quarter-final of the year.

Evans fought back from a break down in each set against Rodionov and won the final five games to seal victory in Austria.

He will face either Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov next.

Evans lost to Tsitsipas in the first round of the Hamburg Open in September.