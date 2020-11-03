Paris Masters: Dan Evans beaten by Stan Wawrinka in first round

Dan Evans
Dan Evans reached the Vienna Open semi-finals last week

British number one Dan Evans fell to a straight-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the Paris Masters.

Evans lost 6-2 7-6 (7-3) to the Swiss 12th seed, who now holds a 5-0 winning record against the Briton.

A single break of serve was the difference in the opener before Wawrinka edged past the 30-year-old in the second set tie-break.

Wawrinka will play either Gilles Simon of France or America's Tommy Paul in the second round.

Top seed Rafael Nadal begins his campaign in Paris against Feliciano Lopez on Wednesday.

