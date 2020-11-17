ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal in high-quality match

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments13

Dominic Thiem
Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam at the US Open in September

Dominic Thiem came out on top in a high-quality match to beat Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals.

The Austrian won 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-4) for his second victory of the season-ending event at the O2 Arena in London.

Nadal had two set points in the first-set tie-break but could not convert with Thiem eventually securing the win on his fourth match point.

Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Andrey Rublev in Tuesday's other match of Group London 2020 at about 20:00 GMT.

If defending champion Tsitsipas wins, Thiem will be into the semi-finals before his final match of the round-robin stage.

Nadal will play Tsitsipas on Thursday while Thiem faces Rublev.

"It was a great match from the first to last point. I was pretty lucky to get that first set after being 5-2 down in the tie-break," Thiem said.

"I had the feeling that the match was a very high level. The atmosphere would've been unreal [if fans were in the arena]. We put on a good show for those watching on television."

Thiem prevails in two gripping sets

Spanish second seed Nadal, who is seeking his first ATP Finals title, and Thiem have brought the best out of each other on many occasions in recent years, with gripping matches at the Australian and US Opens, plus two French Open finals. They did so again here over two hours and 25 minutes when the superb standard barely dropped.

It was such a shame that there was no crowd to enjoy the dazzling shot-making in a first set that went to a tie-break without a break point being created.

Nadal seemed set to take it when he led 5-2 and although Thiem clawed his way back to 5-5, a double fault handed the 34-year-old Spaniard a set point. An uncharacteristic backhand into the middle of the net allowed the Austrian to escape and after Thiem saved another set point, he took his own first opportunity with an inside-out forehand winner.

The first break of the match went Nadal's way in the seventh game of the second set but 27-year-old Thiem hit back straight away to level at 4-4, before holding serve to put the pressure on the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Nadal faltered as three errors gave the US Open champion three match points at 0-40 but the Spaniard won the next five points to hold, including a serve-volley at 15-40 that clipped the tape and dropped on his opponent's side.

The set went into another tie-break and at 3-3, a magnificent backhand winner saw Thiem seize the initiative with the victory secured when Nadal dragged a backhand wide.

It was Thiem's seventh win in nine matches against top 10 players this year.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Wondering off the back of Thiems recent victories here against Djokovic and Rafa and at grand slams how many slams he would already have had he been playing in a different era. Definitely on his way to win more but most interestingly how many will he win in the next couple years where nadal and djokovic are still fighting it out for slams

  • I really don't understand why BBC cover minor sports in the UK like Tennis and American Football so strongly. Tennis in the UK is a sport almost exclusively followed by posh older women so maybe the wives of BBC executives have been pushing this sport onto the front page. I'm sure we'll see Dressage and Yachting news on here soon.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Thiem was the better player for most of the match, done well to get over not winning the match earlier too.

    Nadal played patchy by his standards, some great stuff but uncharacteristic cheap UE's too.

    It becomes monotonous + predictable to watch with the constant FH topspin spamming to single-handed BH's though.

  • There really is an I in Theim...

  • Thiem will never dominate like Fed/Nad/Djok but he can enter the fray of GS winners now. I suspect it'll be short lived as many 18-25 year olds on his heels.

    In fairness to Nadal - this is never a tournament at which he has excelled - think I'm right in stating that he's only won one elite level indoor tournament in his career and this surface has never suited him

    • AFCDale replied:
      Well that's his own fault, indoor hard is probably the most middle ground set-up on the tour.

      No wind, no temperature change, no bad bounces etc, court conditions don't change at all on indoor hard courts to favour/hinder anyone.

  • Great win anyone beating the big 3 is great achievement and must be applauded

  • Hopefully Theim wins the tournament.

    The game needs new guys winning these type of tournaments so that it attracts the younger audience.

    Kids dont really want to watch older guys winning it.

    • MrRonin replied:
      Must be hard watching 3 great players getting the best of each other...

  • Really enjoyed that match. I think there are at least 4 potential winners this year.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

  • Press X To Continue Xbox

    The Press X To Continue podcast asks: Is it worth the money?

Featured

Also in Sport