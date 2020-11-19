Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray won both of his Grand Slam men's doubles titles alongside Bruno Soares

Britain's seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie Murray will reunite with his former partner Bruno Soares for the 2021 season.

Murray, 34, and Brazil's Soares won the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2016, helping the Scot become the world's top-ranked doubles player.

The pair split in May 2019 and Murray partnered fellow Briton Neal Skupski, without achieving similar success.

They won their first title together at last week's Sofia Open.

Meanwhile, Kyle Edmund has split with his Argentine coach Franco Davin.

The British number two linked up with Davin, who helped Juan Martin del Potro win the 2009 US Open title, for the 2020 season and won the New York Open in February.

However, the 25-year-old has won just one of seven matches since the tour resumed in August.

Edmund said the travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic meant "working together has been quite difficult" with Davin based in the United States.