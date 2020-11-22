ATP Finals 2020: London says goodbye to season-ending tournament
After 12 years, eight different champions and 2.8m fans passing through the doors of the O2 Arena, London has waved goodbye to the ATP Finals.
Russia's Daniil Medvedev beat Austrian Dominic Thiem to lift the trophy for the final time in Britain before the tournament moves to Turin, Italy, next year.
BBC Sport takes a look back at the memorable matches, moments and haircuts from the prestigious season-ending tournament during its London stay.