After 12 years, eight different champions and 2.8m fans passing through the doors of the O2 Arena, London has waved goodbye to the ATP Finals.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev beat Austrian Dominic Thiem to lift the trophy for the final time in Britain before the tournament moves to Turin, Italy, next year.

BBC Sport takes a look back at the memorable matches, moments and haircuts from the prestigious season-ending tournament during its London stay.

This fresh-faced bunch posed for the cameras back in 2009, the first year London hosted the ATP Finals

As part of a press event Andy Murray was sent on to the roof of the O2 Arena to pose with a giant bullseye

Back inside the arena in 2016, Murray lifted the title and secured the year-end world number one ranking in front of a raucous home crowd

Battersea Power Station in 2011...

And the Tower of London in 2017...

The players even took a trip on the Underground in 2018

Plenty of famous names have come through the doors at the O2 Arena to watch the championships. Argentine football legend Diego Maradona attended in 2013

Kylie Minogue was courtside in 2010...

And Professor McGonagall and Gandalf caught the action eight years later

There were no fans inside to see Daniil Medvedev lift the trophy in the final year in London...