Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Johanna Konta reached the semi-finals of the 2019 French Open while working with Dimitri Zavialoff

British number one Johanna Konta has reunited with her former coach Dimitri Zavialoff.

Konta, 29, reached the semi-finals of the French Open, as well as the last eight at Wimbledon and the US Open, when the pair worked together in 2019.

The partnership came to an end earlier this year with the Frenchman keen to reduce his amount of travelling.

He may not spend as much time on tour in future, with hitting partner Dan Smethurst still part of Konta's team.

Zavialoff was Stan Wawrinka's first coach, and also helped Swiss player Timea Bacsinszky break into the world's top 10 in 2016.

Konta had a trial with Maria Sharapova's former coach, Thomas Hogstedt, following her split from Zavialoff but that was not a success and she ended the season working with just Smethurst.

She had a disappointing 2020 in Grand Slams, losing in the second round of the US Open and the first round of the French Open and Australian Open.

A change in the ranking system because of the coronavirus pandemic has prevented her dropping from her current position of 14 in the world but she will need an improvement in form in 2021 to hang onto her top-20 status.