Laura Robson has not played competitively since an ITF tournament in Sunderland in April 2019

After practising for the first time since having hip surgery a year ago, former British number one Laura Robson says she feared she would never "make it back on court".

Robson, 26, first had hip surgery in June 2018 and then again last December.

The 2008 Wimbledon junior champion has not played since retiring from a match in April 2019.

"It's taken ridiculous amounts of rehab and hard work to get to this point so I'm very proud of myself," she said.

"I honestly didn't think I'd make it back on court after the last surgery."

Robson reached the fourth round at the US Open in 2012, following that up with a run to the same stage at Wimbledon in 2013.

She also won an Olympic silver medal alongside Andy Murray in the London 2012 mixed doubles.

Those performances enabled her to reach a career-high ranking of 27th in the world, but her career has since been plagued by injury.

The left-hander needed wrist surgery at the start of the 2014 season, returning to the tour 17 months later but unable to break back into the world's top 100.

After struggling to recapture her previous form, the Londoner suffered another setback in 2018 when she injured her hip and left many questioning whether she would ever return to the sport.