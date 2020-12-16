Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Socially distanced action from the Battle of the Brits in August

Former world number one Andy Murray will compete in a Battle of the Brits tournament at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton this month.

It is the third event staged this year by Murray's brother Jamie and the Lawn Tennis Association.

Held from 20-23 December, it will feature 16 male and female players in a 30-match league format.

The matches will be on the same surface used at the Australian Open, which begins on 18 January in Melbourne.

Dan Evans, Heather Watson, Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie, Harriet Dart, Jay Clarke, Jodie Burrage and James Ward have also agreed to take part.

"All the players were keen to get the chance to test themselves before the season begins," said Jamie Murray.

"It's been such an unusual year, with so many disruptions that any competitive tennis people can get is welcome. Even in pre-season nobody likes to lose to their friends, so we're expecting some tight matches."

In August's last event, Andy Murray partnered Naomi Broady to victory in the doubles, before Joe Salisbury teamed up with Dart to defeat Jamie Murray and Watson and secure a 63-56 overall win for the British Bulldogs against the Union Jacks.

Former Wimbledon singles champion Murray, 33, now ranked 122, lost to Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the French Open in September.

He was also beaten in the opening round of October's Cologne indoor event by Fernando Verdasco.