Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray returned to tennis in June 2019 following career-saving hip surgery the previous January

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray was in impressive form as he defeated British number one Dan Evans in his first match since October.

The 33-year-old had not played since his loss to Fernando Verdasco in Cologne and withdrew from the following event because of a pelvic problem.

Murray kept his cool as Evans lost his during the 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 Battle of the Brits victory in Roehampton.

The third edition of the league event began on Sunday and ends on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the Lawn Tennis Association to help British players prepare for the 2021 season with competitive matches after their schedules had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

No ball girls or ball boys are being used at the event at the LTA's National Tennis Centre, although there are umpires and officials.

Despite coming into this tournament having only played seven matches in 2020 because of the Covid-19 suspension and injuries, Murray looked comfortable, sharp and moved freely around the indoor court.

The Scot saved six break points during the first set before overcoming Evans in the tie-break. The current British number one expressed his frustration by thumping a ball against an advertising hoarding.

The world number 122 got the better of Evans again in the opening game of the second set by securing the only break of the match.

The former British number one's service game and returns improved as the contest progressed, and he wrapped up victory with his fourth match point after Evans sportingly called his own shot out.