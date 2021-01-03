Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have resumed their partnership for the 2021 season

Jamie Murray admits he is undecided about competing at his fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

The Scot - a seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion - is preparing to renew his partnership with Bruno Soares at next month's Australian Open.

Murray, 34, is keeping his options open in a rejigged schedule amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked about playing in the Olympics, Murray told BBC Scotland's Sportsound: "That is a good question. We'll see."

And he added: "It's a bit different with tennis and also with all the issues with the calendar.

"I have been three times before and while I've been very fortunate to be part of it, personally it has never worked out for me in terms of results or performances. But who knows, maybe Tokyo will be fourth time lucky."

Murray is "excited" about reuniting with Brazilian Soares in a partnership that won two Grand Slim titles before they split in May 2019.

"It wasn't really something I expected or was looking at," said Murray, who has been playing with fellow Briton Neal Skupski.

"Then right at the end of the season there were a few changes, Bruno was available and I put it out there to see if he was keen. Thankfully he was."

Murray confirmed he will partner American Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the mixed doubles in Melbourne, where the pair were runners-up last year.

"We've won a couple of US Opens, so we've done well and hopefully can get a crack at four events this year and pick up some more trophies," Murray added.