Britain's Francesca Jones is through to the final round of Australian Open qualifying with victory over Jana Fett.

Playing in what is her maiden overseas Grand Slam qualifying draw, the 20-year-old defeated the Croat 7-6 (9-7) 2-6 6-1 in Dubai.

She will play China's world number 200 Lu Jiajing in the third qualifying round for a place in her first Grand Slam main draw.

Jones is the only Briton remaining in Australian Open qualifying.

