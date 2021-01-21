Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Laura Robson has not played competitively since an ITF tournament in Sunderland in April 2019

Former British number one Laura Robson says she is "not sure" where a third hip surgery leaves her tennis career.

In December, the 27-year-old practised for the first time in a year but said another operation was "unavoidable" because of "so much pain".

"More than anything, my goal is to have a happy, pain-free life," said the 2008 Wimbledon junior champion, who has not played competitively since April 2019.

Robson first had hip surgery in June 2018 and then again in December 2019.

"Following the advice of the surgeon and other doctors, a decision has been made to prioritise the long-term health of my hip," she said in an Instagram post, announcing the news on her 27th birthday.

"Where that leaves me with tennis, I'm really not sure. It will depend on how things heal in the next few months."

Robson reached the fourth round at the US Open in 2012, following that up with a run to the same stage at Wimbledon in 2013.

She also won an Olympic silver medal alongside Andy Murray in the London 2012 mixed doubles.

Those performances enabled her to reach a career-high ranking of 27th in the world, but she has since been plagued by injury.

The left-hander needed wrist surgery at the start of the 2014 season, returning to the tour 17 months later but unable to break back into the world's top 100.

After struggling to recapture her previous form, she suffered another setback in 2018 when she injured her hip and left many questioning if she would return to the sport.

There appeared to be positive news for Robson only seven weeks ago - as on 1 December, she announced she had returned to the practice court for the first time in a year.

But, despite being "desperate" to continue training, she was forced to have another operation last week.