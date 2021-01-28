Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Osaka shared pictures of herself in the team's colours on Twitter

Three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has invested in professional women's football team North Carolina Courage.

Formed four years ago, the club compete at the highest level in the US - the National Women's Soccer League.

The 23-year-old, who has not revealed how much of the club she owns, said: "The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today.

"I don't know where I would be without them," added the Japanese player.

"Throughout my career I've always received so much love from my fellow female athletes so that's why I am proud to share that I am now an owner of North Carolina Courage."

The North Carolina Courage have enjoyed consistent success since forming in 2017.

The team won the National Women's Soccer League Championship in 2018 and 2019, topping the table and winning the play-offs in both campaigns.

Osaka is currently preparing to play in the Australian Open.

The world number three won the event in 2019 and also won the US Open in 2018 and 2020.